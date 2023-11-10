Ohio State vs. Texas A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) play the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|138.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-0.5)
|138.5
|-115
|-104
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Buckeyes games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.
- Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Last year, 15 of the Aggies' games went over the point total.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Ohio State much higher (39th in the country) than the computer rankings do (77th).
- The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
