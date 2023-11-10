Friday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Ohio State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 70, Texas A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-2.4)

Ohio State (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Ohio State Performance Insights

Ohio State was 157th in college basketball in points scored (72.5 per game) and 141st in points conceded (69.0) last year.

The Buckeyes grabbed 32.8 rebounds per game and conceded 30.1 boards last season, ranking 111th and 106th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Ohio State was ranked 289th in the country in assists with 11.7 per game.

The Buckeyes made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 44th, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Ohio State was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.9 last year. It was 77th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

The Buckeyes took 68.3% of their shots from inside the arc, and 31.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.8% of the Buckeyes' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25.2% were 3-pointers.

