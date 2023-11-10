Ohio State vs. Texas A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Value City Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ohio State Betting Records & Stats
- Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
- Ohio State covered the spread less often than Texas A&M last year, recording an ATS record of 13-18-0, compared to the 22-11-0 mark of the Aggies.
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio State
|72.5
|145.3
|69.0
|135.5
|140.5
|Texas A&M
|72.8
|145.3
|66.5
|135.5
|138.8
Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.
- Ohio State went 10-10 against the spread and 12-11 overall last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio State
|13-18-0
|16-15-0
|Texas A&M
|22-11-0
|15-18-0
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio State
|Texas A&M
|10-6
|Home Record
|15-1
|1-10
|Away Record
|7-4
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|74.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.1
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
