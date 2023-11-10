Pavel Kotov will take on Adrian Mannarino in the Sofia Open semifinals on Friday, November 10.

Mannarino has -200 odds to bring home a victory against Kotov (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Sofia Open

The Sofia Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 66.7% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Adrian Mannarino +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +275 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Sofia Open Previews & Predictions

Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

Kotov is coming off a 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 47-ranked Marton Fucsovics in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Mannarino advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 44-ranked Sebastian Ofner 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

Kotov has played 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Kotov has played 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

In his 60 matches in the past year across all court types, Mannarino is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Mannarino has played 38 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Kotov and Mannarino have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.