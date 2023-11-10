Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Portage County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Harrison County
  • Medina County
  • Geauga County
  • Mahoning County
  • Ottawa County
  • Madison County
  • Putnam County
  • Miami County
  • Franklin County
  • Logan County

    • Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Chardon High School at Aurora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Mentor, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.