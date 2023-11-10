Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Richland County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Richland County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Toledo Central Catholic at Mansfield Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Mansfield, OH

Mansfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby High school at Glenville High School