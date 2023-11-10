The Colorado State Rams (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Moby Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Wright State vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Wright State's games last year hit the over.

The Raiders were 16-13-0 against the spread last year.

Colorado State (12-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 15.2% less often than Wright State (16-13-0) last season.

Wright State vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 72.5 152.4 71.4 145.1 140.2 Wright State 79.9 152.4 73.7 145.1 149.1

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Rams allowed.

Wright State went 14-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when it scored more than 71.4 points last season.

Wright State vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 18-12-0 Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0

Wright State vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Wright State 9-7 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 7-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

