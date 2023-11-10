The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cintas Center. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Dolphins' opponents made.

Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41% from the field.

The Dolphins ranked 248th in rebounding in college basketball, the Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the Musketeers put up 18.3 more points per game (80.9) than the Dolphins allowed (62.6).

Xavier went 23-8 last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

Xavier made 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule