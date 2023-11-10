The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cintas Center. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Dolphins' opponents made.
  • Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41% from the field.
  • The Dolphins ranked 248th in rebounding in college basketball, the Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Musketeers put up 18.3 more points per game (80.9) than the Dolphins allowed (62.6).
  • Xavier went 23-8 last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • Xavier made 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville - Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena

