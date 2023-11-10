Friday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) facing off at Cintas Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-60 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 81, Jacksonville 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-21.3)

Xavier (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Xavier Performance Insights

Last year, Xavier was 10th-best in the nation on offense (80.9 points scored per game) and ranked 292nd defensively (74.1 points allowed).

On the glass, the Musketeers were 35th in the country in rebounds (34.8 per game) last season. They were 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3 per game).

Xavier was best in the country in assists (19.1 per game) last season.

The Musketeers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39%) last year.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.8% from downtown last season, Xavier was 204th and 303rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Xavier attempted 68.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Xavier's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.7% were 3-pointers.

