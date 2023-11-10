Xavier vs. Jacksonville November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) play the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Xavier (-15.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|292nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|1st
|19.1
|Assists
|13
|179th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
