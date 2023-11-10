Xavier vs. Jacksonville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Cintas Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Xavier Betting Records & Stats
- Xavier won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Xavier's .515 ATS win percentage (17-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville's .375 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record).
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Xavier
|80.9
|144.2
|74.1
|136.7
|151.9
|Jacksonville
|63.3
|144.2
|62.6
|136.7
|130.4
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Musketeers put up 80.9 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 62.6 the Dolphins allowed.
- When Xavier totaled more than 62.6 points last season, it went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Xavier
|17-16-0
|21-12-0
|Jacksonville
|9-15-0
|12-12-0
Xavier vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Xavier
|Jacksonville
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-6
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-10
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|12-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
