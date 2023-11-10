How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 10
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Youngstown State vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins shot at a 48.7% clip from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.
- Youngstown State went 22-4 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Penguins were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wolverines finished 256th.
- The Penguins scored an average of 81.9 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines allowed.
- Youngstown State went 23-6 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Youngstown State put up 84.6 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (80.7).
- In 2022-23, the Penguins allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (76.9).
- At home, Youngstown State drained 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (7.1). Youngstown State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 72-62
|Cajundome
|11/10/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/17/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|-
|Beeghly Center
