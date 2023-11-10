The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins shot at a 48.7% clip from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

Youngstown State went 22-4 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Penguins were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wolverines finished 256th.

The Penguins scored an average of 81.9 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines allowed.

Youngstown State went 23-6 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Youngstown State put up 84.6 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (80.7).

In 2022-23, the Penguins allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (76.9).

At home, Youngstown State drained 9.2 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (7.1). Youngstown State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule