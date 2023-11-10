Friday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) squaring off at Crisler Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-72 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Crisler Center

Youngstown State vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 82, Youngstown State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-10.0)

Michigan (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Youngstown State Performance Insights

Youngstown State was led by its offense last year, as it ranked fifth-best in the nation by averaging 81.9 points per game. It ranked 251st in college basketball in points allowed (72.5 per contest).

With 32.2 boards per game, the Penguins were 147th in the nation. They gave up 29.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 90th in college basketball.

Last season Youngstown State ranked 35th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.3 per game.

With 10.7 turnovers per game, the Penguins ranked 61st in college basketball. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

The Penguins drained 8 treys per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 36.5% three-point percentage (56th-ranked).

With 7 threes conceded per game, Youngstown State was 156th in college basketball. It allowed a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

Last season Youngstown State took 64.4% two-pointers, accounting for 73.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 35.6% three-pointers (26.6% of the team's baskets).

