Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 11
As they get ready to take on the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) on Saturday, November 11 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Czarnik
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- Columbus gives up 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 21st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -10, they are 27th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit's 50 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-160)
|Blue Jackets (+135)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.