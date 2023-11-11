The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) are favorites when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET. The Red Wings are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Blue Jackets have +135 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

In nine games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the three times this season the Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 1-2 in those games.

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Detroit has had moneyline odds set at -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Columbus is 3-3 when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.1 3.1 8 17.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.5 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.5 3.2 4 13.3% Record as ML Favorite 0-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.