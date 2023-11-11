Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings on November 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Dylan Larkin, Boone Jenner and others are available when the Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Jenner's nine points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded seven goals and two assists in 13 games.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Jack Roslovic's two goals and six assists add up to eight points this season.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Larkin is Detroit's top contributor with 17 points. He has five goals and 12 assists this season.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
