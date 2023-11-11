The Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jenner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Boone Jenner vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Jenner has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 20:18 on the ice per game.

In five of 13 games this year, Jenner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jenner has a point in six of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Jenner has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Jenner has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Jenner Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 13 Games 4 9 Points 3 7 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

