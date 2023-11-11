Saturday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) and the Texas State Bobcats (1-0) at Strahan Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Falcons are coming off of an 89-86 win against Cleveland State in their last game on Tuesday.

Bowling Green vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Bowling Green vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 71, Texas State 63

Bowling Green Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons averaged 76.9 points per game last season (21st in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (166th in college basketball). They had a +498 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

In 2022-23, Bowling Green scored 75.3 points per game in MAC action, and 76.9 overall.

The Falcons averaged 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 away.

At home, Bowling Green allowed 65.5 points per game last season, 1.9 more than it allowed away (63.6).

