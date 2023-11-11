Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) hit the court at Stroh Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Stroh Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats
- Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Arkansas State sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from Bowling Green.
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bowling Green
|76
|141.7
|78.5
|146.1
|152.5
|Arkansas State
|65.7
|141.7
|67.6
|146.1
|132.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons recorded were 8.4 more points than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).
- When Bowling Green put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 11-8 against the spread and 10-12 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bowling Green
|12-15-0
|14-13-0
|Arkansas State
|14-13-0
|10-17-0
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bowling Green
|Arkansas State
|7-9
|Home Record
|10-8
|4-11
|Away Record
|2-11
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.