Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Butler County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakota West High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodward Career Technical High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurgood Marshall at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
