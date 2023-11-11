How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-3) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) on November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Cleveland has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.
- The Cavaliers' 108.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Cavaliers are putting up fewer points at home (106.0 per game) than away (111.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (111.5) than away (112.8).
- At home Cleveland is allowing 111.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it is away (112.8).
- This season the Cavaliers are averaging fewer assists at home (23.5 per game) than away (25.0).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Sam Merrill
|Questionable
|Illness
