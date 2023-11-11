Evan Mobley and Stephen Curry are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors square off at Chase Center on Saturday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +106)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Mobley on Saturday is 4.5 lower than his season scoring average of 19.

He has pulled down 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +126) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 27.5-point total set for Donovan Mitchell on Saturday is 7.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Mitchell has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Max Strus' 18.7 points per game are 7.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 5.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Strus averages four assists, 1.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

His 4.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +128)

The 27.5 points prop bet set for Curry on Saturday is 3.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.7).

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has averaged 5.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

