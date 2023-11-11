On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (6-3) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Warriors matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.9 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 110.1 per contest (10th in the league).

The Cavaliers' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.6 points per game (25th in NBA) while allowing 112.1 per outing (14th in league).

The two teams combine to score 223.5 points per game, the same as this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 222.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1000 - Warriors +1200 +650 -

