Charley Hull will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

+2800

Charley Hull Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Hull has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Hull has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Hull has finished in the top five twice.

Hull has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hull will try to make the cut for the sixth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 18 -7 280 0 13 4 5 $2.4M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Pelican Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,353 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Hull has played in the past year has been 215 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Hull's Last Time Out

Hull shot poorly over the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 41st percentile.

Hull was better than 94% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Hull did not record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Hull had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Hull's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Hull's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Hull finished The Ascendant LPGA bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hull finished without one.

