In the contest between the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Cougars to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Houston 33, Cincinnati 20

Week 11 Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bearcats is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Bearcats are 1-2 against the spread.

The Bearcats have gone over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Cincinnati games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.7 points, 1.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cougars a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cougars have beaten the spread four times in eight games.

Houston has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 2.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Cougars' eight games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 53.5, 3.5 points fewer than the average total in Houston games thus far this season.

Bearcats vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 25.2 31.6 26.6 25.4 23.5 39.3 Cincinnati 25.3 28.3 26.8 25.7 22.3 33.7

