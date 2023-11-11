The Houston Cougars (4-5) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

With 31.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS, Houston has had to lean on their 80th-ranked offense (25.2 points per contest) to keep them in games. Cincinnati is accumulating 25.3 points per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.3 points per contest (92nd-ranked) on defense.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Houston Key Statistics

Cincinnati Houston 452.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381 (82nd) 377.3 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (96th) 225.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118 (107th) 226.9 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263 (41st) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards on 155-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run the ball 138 times for 756 yards, with three touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's 631 receiving yards (70.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches on 72 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 33 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 220 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,302 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 350 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Sam Brown has hauled in 53 catches for 764 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden has compiled 38 catches for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

