Cincinnati vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Big 12 play features the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-2.5)
|55.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Houston (-2.5)
|55.5
|-128
|+106
Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Houston has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Cougars have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
