Big 12 play features the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Trends

Cincinnati has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Houston has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cougars have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

