The Houston Cougars (4-5) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Cincinnati is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 53.5.

Houston is putting up 381 yards per game on offense this year (74th in the FBS), and is giving up 415.8 yards per game (107th) on defense. Cincinnati's offense has been thriving, accumulating 452.3 total yards per game (22nd-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 71st by allowing 377.3 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Houston -2.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Looking to place a bet on Cincinnati vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Cincinnati Recent Performance

The Bearcats are struggling right now both offensively and defensively -- gaining 469 yards per game in their past three games (-6-worst in college football), and giving up 463.3 per game (12th-worst).

The Bearcats are scoring 22.7 points per game in their past three games (-17-worst in college football), and giving up 35 per game (-92-worst).

Cincinnati is -24-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (198), and -72-worst in passing yards conceded (255.7).

The Bearcats are eighth-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (271), and -93-worst in rushing yards conceded (207.7).

Over their past three contests, the Bearcats have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 11 Big 12 Betting Trends

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati has gone over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Cincinnati has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Bet on Cincinnati to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 1,818 passing yards (202 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes. He's tossed 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 446 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 138 times for 756 yards, with three touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has racked up 631 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Braden Smith has totaled 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 220 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Daniel Grzesiak has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 26 tackles.

Deshawn Pace is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 49 tackles, seven TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Bryon Threats leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.