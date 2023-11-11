The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) face the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings shot 45.4% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Cleveland State had a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Vikings were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 23rd.
  • The Vikings scored just 1.3 fewer points per game last year (71.8) than the Bobcats gave up to opponents (73.1).
  • When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Cleveland State went 12-1.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.6.
  • The Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Cleveland State made fewer treys on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Duquesne L 79-77 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/8/2023 Defiance W 102-41 Wolstein Center
11/11/2023 Ohio - Wolstein Center
11/15/2023 Canisius - Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

