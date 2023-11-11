How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - November 11
The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) face the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings shot 45.4% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Cleveland State had a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Vikings were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 23rd.
- The Vikings scored just 1.3 fewer points per game last year (71.8) than the Bobcats gave up to opponents (73.1).
- When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Cleveland State went 12-1.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.6.
- The Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Cleveland State made fewer treys on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) too.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 79-77
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/8/2023
|Defiance
|W 102-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
