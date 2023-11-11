The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) face the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings shot 45.4% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Cleveland State had a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Vikings were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 23rd.

The Vikings scored just 1.3 fewer points per game last year (71.8) than the Bobcats gave up to opponents (73.1).

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Cleveland State went 12-1.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.6.

The Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Cleveland State made fewer treys on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule