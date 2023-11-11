The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) face the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Ohio Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-1.5) 150.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-1.5) 150.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

Ohio put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Bobcats games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last year.

