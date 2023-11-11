Saturday's game features the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) and the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) squaring off at Wolstein Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 80-78 victory for Ohio according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 11.

The game has no line set.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 80, Cleveland State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-2.0)

Ohio (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Cleveland State Performance Insights

With 71.8 points scored per game and 68.7 points conceded last season, Cleveland State was 178th in the nation on offense and 137th on defense.

The Vikings were 126th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.5) and 240th in rebounds conceded (32) last season.

Last season Cleveland State was ranked 157th in college basketball in assists with 13.3 per game.

The Vikings were the 13th-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.1 per game) and 18th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.7%) last season.

Cleveland State gave up 7 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 156th and 67th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Vikings took 27.5% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 18.6% of the Vikings' buckets were 3-pointers, and 81.4% were 2-pointers.

