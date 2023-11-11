The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) host the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at Wolstein Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Cleveland State covered the spread less often than Ohio last season, putting up an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark of the Bobcats.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 71.8 150.6 68.7 141.8 136.2 Ohio 78.8 150.6 73.1 141.8 147.7

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Vikings recorded 71.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up.

Cleveland State had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0 Ohio 16-13-0 17-12-0

Cleveland State vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Ohio 13-3 Home Record 14-1 7-9 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.5 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

