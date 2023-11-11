On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Cole Sillinger going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

  • Sillinger is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:13 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:16 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:29 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:32 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

