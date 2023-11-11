Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Columbiana County, Ohio today? We have what you need below.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Creek High School at Columbiana High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Local High School at Heartland Christian School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
