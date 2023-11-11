Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 11?
Can we count on Damon Severson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- Severson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Severson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
