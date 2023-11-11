The Dayton Flyers (2-7) and the Marist Red Foxes (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Welcome Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.

Dayton has the 87th-ranked offense this year (322.2 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 257.8 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Marist ranks 102nd in the FCS (18.2 points per game), and it is 76th on defense (28.1 points allowed per game).

Dayton vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Dayton vs. Marist Key Statistics

Dayton Marist 322.2 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.7 (106th) 257.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.2 (65th) 163.4 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.1 (116th) 158.8 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.6 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has 775 passing yards for Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has racked up 613 yards on 138 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Cole Dow has carried the ball 69 times for 312 yards (34.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's team-high 294 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 27 targets) with three touchdowns.

Derek Willits has put up a 231-yard season so far, hauling in 20 passes on 23 targets.

Jake Coleman has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 19 receptions for 214 yards, an average of 23.8 yards per contest.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 1,511 yards (167.9 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has carried the ball 137 times for 575 yards, with three touchdowns.

Tristan Shannon is a key figure in this offense, with 213 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns and 135 receiving yards (15 per game) on 14 catches

Matt Stianche has totaled 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 602 (66.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has four touchdowns.

Will Downes has put up a 208-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 11 targets.

