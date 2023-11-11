On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

Voronkov has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

