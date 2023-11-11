Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Franklin County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westerville North High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
