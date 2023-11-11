Georgia Hall will take to the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11, looking to conquer the par-70, 6,353-yard course with $3,250,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Hall at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Hall Odds to Win: +5000

Georgia Hall Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Hall has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Hall has finished in the top 20 in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Hall has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Hall hopes to make the cut for the eighth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 20 -7 273 0 18 3 6 $1.1M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The average course Hall has played in the past year has been 210 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hall shot better than 43% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Hall carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Hall had more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (2.4).

Hall carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last tournament, Hall carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Hall finished the BMW Ladies Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Hall recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

