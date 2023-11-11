Will Ivan Provorov Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 11?
Can we count on Ivan Provorov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Provorov stats and insights
- Provorov is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Provorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:10
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:23
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:58
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:20
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:44
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Home
|W 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
