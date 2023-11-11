Johnny Gaudreau will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings play on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Gaudreau has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 13 games this year, Gaudreau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Gaudreau has an assist in four of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Gaudreau goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 13 Games 4 6 Points 4 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.