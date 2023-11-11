How to Watch Kent State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) face the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Ohio vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Louisiana vs Toledo (7:00 PM ET | November 11)
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games Kent State shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 356th.
- Last year, the Golden Flashes averaged 10.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (65.7).
- When Kent State scored more than 65.7 points last season, it went 24-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Kent State averaged 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did when playing on the road (68.3).
- Defensively the Golden Flashes were worse at home last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kent State fared better at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Malone
|W 79-58
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 113-108
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.