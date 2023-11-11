The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) face the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games Kent State shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 356th.

Last year, the Golden Flashes averaged 10.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (65.7).

When Kent State scored more than 65.7 points last season, it went 24-4.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Kent State averaged 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did when playing on the road (68.3).

Defensively the Golden Flashes were worse at home last season, surrendering 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Kent State fared better at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule