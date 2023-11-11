The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) battle the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Fresno State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-2.5) 141.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-3.5) 139.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kent State compiled a 20-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Golden Flashes games.

Fresno State compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last year.

In Bulldogs games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.