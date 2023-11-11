The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Kent State Top Players (2022-23)

Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 73rd 76.1 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.7 52nd 126th 32.5 Rebounds 27.5 356th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.8 237th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.3 237th 99th 11 Turnovers 10.6 51st

