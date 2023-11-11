Kent State vs. Fresno State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Kent State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kent State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|73rd
|76.1
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|65.7
|52nd
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|27.5
|356th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|99th
|11
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
