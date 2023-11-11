Kent State vs. Fresno State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) meet at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kent State Betting Records & Stats
- Kent State covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
- Kent State (20-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 25.2% more often than Fresno State (11-17-0) last year.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kent State
|76.1
|139.8
|65.9
|131.6
|143.7
|Fresno State
|63.7
|139.8
|65.7
|131.6
|129.3
Additional Kent State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Golden Flashes scored 10.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (65.7).
- When Kent State put up more than 65.7 points last season, it went 16-9 against the spread and 24-4 overall.
Kent State vs. Fresno State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kent State
|20-11-0
|12-19-0
|Fresno State
|11-17-0
|13-15-0
Kent State vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kent State
|Fresno State
|15-0
|Home Record
|7-7
|9-6
|Away Record
|4-9
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|83.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|63.4
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|2-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-3-0
