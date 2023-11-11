The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

  • Marchenko has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:13 Home W 4-2
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-0
10/14/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.