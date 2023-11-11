Looking at the schools in the MEAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 11 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

8-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 38-24 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Morgan State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 24-17 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-7 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 38-24 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Howard

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-5

4-5 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 27-24 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-5

4-5 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-8 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

