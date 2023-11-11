How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) play the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Millett Hall. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Miami (OH) went 10-8 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bobcats finished 142nd.
- The RedHawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, seven more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats allowed.
- Miami (OH) went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- The RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
- Miami (OH) made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 72-64
|Ford Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/17/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Millett Hall
