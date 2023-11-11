The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) play the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Millett Hall. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Miami (OH) went 10-8 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bobcats finished 142nd.

The RedHawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, seven more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats allowed.

Miami (OH) went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.3).

The RedHawks conceded 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

Miami (OH) made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).

