Saturday's game that pits the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) versus the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Millett Hall has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Miami (OH). Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no set line.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Oxford, Ohio

Venue: Millett Hall

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 70, Texas State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-3.0)

Miami (OH) (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

Miami (OH) scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 74.5 last season, ranking them 129th in the nation offensively and 303rd defensively.

The RedHawks were 322nd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.8) and 206th in rebounds allowed (31.6) last year.

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Miami (OH) was 117th in the nation.

At 7.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34% from beyond the arc last year, the RedHawks were 125th and 183rd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Miami (OH) was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

Last season, Miami (OH) took 59.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.9% of Miami (OH)'s buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.1% were 3-pointers.

