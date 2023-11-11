The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Game Information

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
129th 73.7 Points Scored 66 318th
303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
125th 7.8 3pt Made 4.4 359th
117th 13.8 Assists 9.9 353rd
291st 13 Turnovers 10.9 84th

